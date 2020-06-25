Watch: IZ*ONE Takes 3rd Win For “Secret Story Of The Swan” On “M Countdown”

IZ*ONE has scored their third trophy for his or her newest comeback, “Secret Story of the Swan!”

On June 25, the nominees for first place on “M Countdown” have been IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan” and Baek A Yeon’s “Searching for Love,” with IZ*ONE taking the win.

This week’s episode of “M Countdown” was a “Summer season Particular” with out new performances. Because the winners, IZ*ONE recorded a video message to have a good time their win.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

