Watch: IZ*ONE Unveils MV Teaser For Upcoming Remake Track “3!4!”

A music video teaser has been revealed for IZ*ONE’s upcoming tune “3!4!”

IZ*ONE will likely be releasing a remake of Roo’Ra’s “3!4!” for Stone Music Leisure, KT, and Genie Music’s “Rewind : Blossom” venture, the place a number of artists who characterize the present period will remake songs from the Nineteen Nineties and early 2000s.

The primary set, together with songs by EXO‘s Baekhyun and NCT‘s Doyoung; B1A4‘s Sandeul and Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung; Yu Seung Woo; and City Zakapa, had been launched on March 12. The music video for Baekhyun and Doyoung’s tune “Doll” will be discovered right here. IZ*ONE, Ha Sung Woon, Wonstein, and Park Moon Chi will drop their songs on March 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and the music video for IZ*ONE’s monitor can even be revealed on the similar time.

Watch the music video teaser for IZ*ONE’s “3!4!” under: