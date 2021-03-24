General News

Watch: IZ*ONE Unveils MV Teaser For Upcoming Remake Track “3!4!”

March 24, 2021
1 Min Read

A music video teaser has been revealed for IZ*ONE’s upcoming tune “3!4!”

IZ*ONE will likely be releasing a remake of Roo’Ra’s “3!4!” for Stone Music Leisure, KT, and Genie Music’s “Rewind : Blossom” venture, the place a number of artists who characterize the present period will remake songs from the Nineteen Nineties and early 2000s.

The primary set, together with songs by EXO‘s Baekhyun and NCT‘s Doyoung; B1A4‘s Sandeul and Davichi’s Kang Min Kyung; Yu Seung Woo; and City Zakapa, had been launched on March 12. The music video for Baekhyun and Doyoung’s tune “Doll” will be discovered right here. IZ*ONE, Ha Sung Woon, Wonstein, and Park Moon Chi will drop their songs on March 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and the music video for IZ*ONE’s monitor can even be revealed on the similar time.

Watch the music video teaser for IZ*ONE’s “3!4!” under:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.