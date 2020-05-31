General News

Watch: IZ*ONE Unveils Stunning Trailer For June Comeback

May 31, 2020
1 Min Read

IZ*ONE has shared a dreamy first glimpse of their upcoming return!

On June 1 at midnight KST, IZ*ONE launched an album trailer for his or her upcoming mini album “Oneiric Diary (幻想日記).” The surreal new clip options lyrics inviting followers to IZ*ONE’s land because the members seemingly drift off to a magical dream world.

IZ*ONE can be making their comeback with “Oneiric Diary (幻想日記)” on June 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Try IZ*ONE’s ethereal new trailer under!

