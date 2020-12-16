Watch: IZ*ONE Wins With “Panorama” On “The Present”; Performances By ENHYPEN, MOMOLAND, CIX, And More

IZ*ONE grabbed their first win for “Panorama”!

On the December 15 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place have been ENHYPEN’s “Given-Taken,” MOMOLAND’s “Prepared or Not,” and IZ*ONE’s “Panorama.” IZ*ONE took the win with a complete rating of 8,559 to ENHYPEN’s 3,320 and MOMOLAND’s 1,547.

Watch their performances and win beneath!

Perforfmances on this week’s episode have been additionally by BAE173, BXK, CIX, ENHYPEN, GHOST9, NTX, woo!ah!, Natty, DKB, MOMOLAND, An Da Eun, and ONEWE.

Test them out right here!

BXK – “NOYB”

NTX – “UBIMUHWHAN”

An Da Eun – “I Was Younger, and I Needed to Say I Was Sorry”

GHOST9 – “SPLASH”

GHOST9 – “W.ALL”

DKB – “Work Exhausting”

woo!ah! – “Unhealthy Woman”

ONEWE – “A E-book in Reminiscence”

BAE173 – “Crush on U”

BAE173 – “Very Good” (authentic by SEVENTEEN)

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared or Not”

CIX – “Spring Day” (authentic by BTS)

Natty – “Solely One” (authentic by BoA)

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!