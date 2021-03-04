Watch: IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, TREASURE’s Jihoon, And NCT’s Sungchan Share Thoughts On Becoming The New “Inkigayo” MCs

“Inkigayo” shared enjoyable movies that includes the program’s new MCs introducing themselves!

The SBS music present’s earlier MCs MONSTA X‘s Minhyuk, APRIL‘s Naeun, and NCT‘s Jaehyun stepped down from their positions on the finish of February.

IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, TREASURE’s Jihoon, and NCT’s Sungchan will now be taking up because the MCs! On March 4, SBS launched movies of every of the hosts being interviewed about their new place, giving them solely 5 seconds to reply every query.

When requested to explain himself in three key phrases, Sungchan mentioned, “I’m cheerful, mild, and constructive!” Re-enacting how he responded when he discovered that he’d be an MC for “Inkigayo,” Sungchan pointed at himself in shock and mentioned “Me?”

On why he must be an MC for the present, Sungchan mentioned, “As a result of I’ve the fervour of a rookie.” A tune that Sungchan listens to currently is EXO member Kai’s “Mmmh.” He commented, “It’s a tune that conveys Kai’s attractive charisma.”

When requested to say one thing to the guy MCs he’ll be working with, Sungchan mentioned, “Please take excellent care of me. I’ll work laborious.” Lastly, Sungchan mentioned, “That is my first time as an MC, however I’ll work laborious in order that I can do nicely.”

Within the subsequent video, Jihoon described himself as “constructive, pleased, and cute.” He shared with fun that his response to discovering out he’d be an MC for the present was to say, “Oh, actually?!”

The TREASURE member mentioned that the explanation why he must be an MC for the present is that it’s one thing he’s been hoping for. With a smile, he shared that he’s been listening to TREASURE’s “MY TREASURE” currently.

His message to his fellow MCs was, “Please take excellent care of me. Thanks.” He additionally mentioned, “I’ll do my finest. I’ll work laborious.”

Lastly, Jihoon shared, “I actually need to say that I’m grateful that you just’ve made me an MC for ‘Inkigayo.’ I’ve at all times thought that I’d wish to be an MC, so with this nice alternative I’ll work laborious and with sincerity.” He shared with fun, “I met the 2 individuals who shall be MCs with me for the primary time at present. We’re nonetheless very awkward and so I’m a bit fearful, however let’s do our greatest!”

An Yu Jin described herself by saying, “I’m very cheerful, wholesome, and pleased.” She additionally mentioned that her first response to listening to the information that she’d be an MC was to verify in the event that they actually meant her. “I used to be so pleased,” she mentioned.

About why she must be an “Inkigayo” MC, An Yu Jin mentioned, “I actually love ‘Inkigayo.’ I believe that I may fortunately do a superb job.” A tune that she listens to currently is IZ*ONE’s “Panorama.”

To her fellow MCs, she mentioned, “I’m going to work laborious because the youngest MC, so please take excellent care of me.” Lastly, she commented, “I’ve turn into a brand new MC for ‘Inkigayo.’ I’m so nervous and so pleased too. I’ll work laborious to make your Sundays enjoyable.”

“Inkigayo” airs each Sunday at 3:50 p.m. KST, and the brand new trio of MCs will host their first present on March 7.

Watch “Inkigayo” under!

Watch Now