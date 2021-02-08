Watch James Corden Bring the Weeknd Some ‘Pizzazz’ for Super Bowl

The Weeknd already stated that he doesn’t plan to have any particular friends for his Super Bowl halftime efficiency later at present — however that didn’t cease James Corden from popping by rehearsals for some surprising help with the present.

On this comedian skit, Corden turns up at rehearsals not solely in the identical red-jacketed outfit that the Weeknd has worn via the total storyline round his “After Hours” album — however carrying the identical full head of bandages which have confused followers ever since he rolled them out in November (the Weeknd defined the motivation behind the bandages in an unique interview with Selection final week). Regardless of the Weeknd’s insistence that he doesn’t want any assist, Corden runs him via the paces — singing, figuring out, making an attempt to carry out whereas Corden throws footballs at him (which is definitely harking back to Eric Andre’s hilarious “Rap Ninja Warriors” skit of some years in the past).

Ultimately, the Weeknd realizes that the finest method is simply to play alongside, and after the two ship a rendition of “Blinding Lights,” Corden declares, “My work right here is completed!” and make his exit. The Weeknd thanks him… and as soon as he’s out the door, calls on everybody to “overlook every thing we simply did!”

Extra significantly, the Weeknd has stated that the narrative that Corden was spoofing will proceed in the halftime efficiency. It’s an extended and sophisticated bad-night-in-Vegas storyline that has performed out in movies, images and tv appearances round his “After Hours” album, involving the red-jacketed, busted-nose character featured in the album paintings and commenced again in November of 2019 with a pair of songs — the smash singles and movies “Blinding Lights” (which was Selection‘s Hitmakers File of the Yr) and “Heartless.” Whereas It begins off with a couple of too many drinks and a struggle, however then the story turns into extra surreal, apparently involving possession by an evil spirit, decapitation and extra.

The Weeknd’s precise halftime efficiency is happening tonight — the recreation airs on CBS and protection begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.