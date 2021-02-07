Watch: Jamie Shares What Kind Of Senior 2AM’s Jo Kwon Was At JYP And More On “Immortal Songs”

On the February 6 episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs,” Kim Younger Heum, 2AM’s Jo Kwon, N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung, 2AM’s Changmin, Jamie, and ATEEZ carried out songs from Rain.

Earlier than the performances started, the MCs highlighted the attention-grabbing battle between Changmin and Jo Kwon, members of 2AM who could be competing on this episode as solo artists.

Changmin stated, “Rain constructed about half of JYP Leisure. I felt a sure ambition for this episode simply because it was about Rain.” Jo Kwon stated, “2AM has a gaggle chat and we had been speaking about stuff after we realized that each of us had been filming for ‘Immortal Songs.’”

Changmin stated, “It’s the primary time since 2016 that we each appeared in the identical body like this. It’s been about six years [since our original contracts expired].” He added, “I need to keep away from a head-to-head battle in case he will get harm,” however Jo Kwon stated, “It might positively be a information merchandise. If we each stand collectively on the judging platform, it might make for a great image.”

Jamie, who had been a JYP Leisure artist with 2AM, was requested if she may win in opposition to her seniors. She stated, “Jo Kwon has to win. Hating to lose is simply a part of his character. I feel it might be extra snug if I misplaced. I’m not going to insert myself in the midst of a 2AM household battle.”

She then picked Jo Kwon because the senior artist who was essentially the most intimidating at JYP Leisure. “He had an expression when he watched us from the again, like, ‘What is that this?’ It had that sort of vibe,” she defined. “However when you received pleasant with him, there was nobody else like him for taking good care of folks.” At the identical time, she stated that Jo Kwon was the disciplinarian at JYP. “He didn’t really inform us off, and he advised us he wouldn’t, however when he got here round, all of us sat up straighter,” she stated.

Throughout the competitors, Jo Kwon took an early lead with wins in opposition to Kim Younger Heum and N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung, however ultimately misplaced to Changmin, who additionally received in opposition to Jamie. The ultimate win on the episode was taken by ATEEZ (take a look at their efficiency right here).

