Watch: JamJam And Moon Hee Jun Impressively Attempt To Cover Rain’s “Gang” On “The Return Of Superman”

Proving she’s undoubtedly the daughter of two idols, JamJam (whose actual identify is Moon Hee Yul) lately confirmed off her dancing abilities with a canopy of Rain’s viral hit “Gang“!

On the June 21 episode of KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” JamJam adorably tried to repeat Rain’s “Gang” dance whereas watching him on TV. She even completely replicated his signature facial features and hat dance.

JamJam’s dad Moon Hee Jun then jealously requested her, “Who’s cooler, me or Rain?” She adorably picked her dad, making Moon Hee Jun soften. When he requested which a part of him was the best, JamJam answered, “Your face.”

Moon Hee Jun additionally acquired as much as strive the “Gang” dance himself, and he instantly proved why he stays one of the crucial legendary dancers in Ok-pop historical past!

Watch their father-daughter dance cowl of “Gang” under!

The most recent episode of “The Return of Superman” will quickly be out there with English subtitles on Viki. When you wait, try final week’s episode under!

