Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And Kam Woo Sung Are Determined To Defeat The Undead In Haunting New Teaser For “Joseon Exorcist”

SBS’s upcoming fantasy motion drama “Joseon Exorcist” has launched a second thrilling teaser!

“Joseon Exorcist” takes place after the institution of the Joseon dynasty and is concerning the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man who’s pressured into battle to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. Kam Woo Sung stars as King Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch who units out to manage the evil spirits who’ve taken over the dominion however secretly harbors a way of guilt on the bloodshed he participated in to assist his father set up the Joseon dynasty. Park Sung Hoon additionally stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who enters right into a harmful contract with the evil spirits to be able to defend his family members.

The teaser begins as Prince Kangnyeong (Moon Woo Jin) sends his entourage to see what his hawk found in its hunt. Nonetheless, they’re quickly attacked by a mysterious being and endure horrible deaths, sending the dominion into chaos. Prince Kangnyeong seems chained up in a room product of ice as he’s declared undead, and on King Taejong’s orders Prince Chungnyeong units out to recruit a shaman to be able to carry out an exorcism on the younger prince.

As a military of undead spirits surge ahead, one of many captured spirits hisses, “We’re the troopers of Azazel.” As Prince Chungnyeong and Prince Yangnyeong rush right into a bloody battle, a voice ominously says, “Prince Kangnyeong should be saved earlier than Prince Chungnyeong to ensure that this nation to belong to His Highness’.” Prince Chungnyeong vows to cease the forces of the undead, however he’s coolly warned, “Don’t assume you can cease them. These undead are completely different.”

Watch the teaser under!

“Joseon Exorcist” premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

