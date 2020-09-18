Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Carry Out Their Duties Behind The Scenes Of Upcoming Thriller “Search”

OCN’s “Search” has revealed a behind-the-scenes take a look at the filming of the upcoming drama’s teaser!

“Search” is a thriller thriller a few specialised search social gathering that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yoon Dong Jin, a navy canine handler and sergeant who is sort of executed along with his necessary navy service when he’s immediately assigned to the search social gathering. Krystal performs Son Ye Rim, a extremely smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation group as a particular officer.

The video offers viewers a glimpse on the two actors filming their teasers. Though the day is windy, Jang Dong Yoon stands dutifully among the many tall grass to movie his scene. On excessive alert, he crouches as he strikes throughout the sector, holding his gun up as if he has encountered one thing suspicious.

Subsequent up, Krystal pierces the digital camera together with her sharp gaze, finishing the scene wherein she stands guard in entrance of a gate. Whereas ready to movie the following scene, Jang Dong Yoon feedback, “Thank goodness it didn’t rain a lot. I assumed it will rain quite a bit.” The director says in jest, “Simply because it’s raining, it doesn’t imply you may slack off whereas filming!” Krystal responds affirmatively, holding her palms up in settlement.

Krystal then talks with Jang Dong Yoon concerning the hardships of filming motion scenes. Lifting up her gun, she tells him, “This was the simple half.” She continues to clarify that coordinating actions is tough, and he or she slumps her shoulders to precise how arduous it was to movie. Lastly, the 2 wrap up filming as they shoot a scene collectively wherein they each flip to have a look at the digital camera.

The video involves an finish as Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal inform viewers to sit up for the premiere of “Search,” which airs on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the total video under!

