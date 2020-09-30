Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Face An Inhuman Threat In “Search” Trailer

OCN has launched the principle teaser for his or her upcoming drama “Search”!

“Search” is a thriller thriller a few specialised search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and deaths within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yong Dong Jin, a army canine handler who’s virtually finished together with his obligatory army service when he’s all of a sudden assigned to the search occasion. Krystal stars as Son Ye Rim, a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation as a particular officer.

In the brand new trailer, Jang Dong Yoon and his fellow troopers carry a physique out of the DMZ within the pouring rain. Krystal notes a number of odd options in regards to the physique, which died in mysterious and suspicious circumstances. A workforce is put collectively to research and go looking within the DMZ, solely to face off in opposition to a terrifying creature that Jang Dong Yoon describes as “not human.”

Take a look at the trailer beneath!

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki.

Take a look at a behind-the-scenes clip beneath!

