General News

Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Face An Inhuman Threat In “Search” Trailer

September 30, 2020
1 Min Read

OCN has launched the principle teaser for his or her upcoming drama “Search”!

“Search” is a thriller thriller a few specialised search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and deaths within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Yong Dong Jin, a army canine handler who’s virtually finished together with his obligatory army service when he’s all of a sudden assigned to the search occasion. Krystal stars as Son Ye Rim, a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation as a particular officer.

In the brand new trailer, Jang Dong Yoon and his fellow troopers carry a physique out of the DMZ within the pouring rain. Krystal notes a number of odd options in regards to the physique, which died in mysterious and suspicious circumstances. A workforce is put collectively to research and go looking within the DMZ, solely to face off in opposition to a terrifying creature that Jang Dong Yoon describes as “not human.”

Take a look at the trailer beneath!

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki.

Take a look at a behind-the-scenes clip beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment