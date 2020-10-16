Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Pick Key Points Of Their Upcoming Drama “Search”

Jang Dong Yoon and f(x)’s Krystal lately participated in an unique interview with Rakuten Viki for his or her upcoming drama “Search”!

OCN’s navy thriller drama “Search” is a few specialised search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Jang Dong Yoon performs Yong Dong Jin, a passionate and optimistic younger soldier who works as a navy canine handler. Krystal performs his ex-girlfriend Son Ye Rim, a very smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation as a particular officer.

Each Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal launched themselves to viewers and expressed their pleasure to share their drama with followers of Viki. To assist the viewers benefit from the drama much more, the 2 shared some key factors of “Search.” Jang Dong Yoon defined, “First off, ‘Search’ is Korea’s first navy thriller drama and tells the thrilling story of a search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the DMZ.”

Jang Dong Yoon added, “I play navy canine handler Yong Dong Jin and I plan to point out a brand new type of appearing that I haven’t showcased earlier than. Because it was a brand new problem, I did my finest, so please watch it heaps.”

For her key factors, Krystal shared, “I believe you’ll be capable to see numerous Lieutenant Son Ye Rim’s motion scenes and her chilly and strict charms. Please sit up for it.”

Lastly, the pair despatched a message to Viki viewers, with Jang Dong Yoon exclaiming, “As laborious as we’ve labored, I hope viewers of Viki take pleasure in it. I’m all the time grateful and I like you.” Krystal added, “As each actor labored very laborious, I hope you all love ‘Search’ rather a lot.”

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

