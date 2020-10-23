Watch: Jang Dong Yoon And Krystal Show Dedication To Their “Search” Roles And Explain Why Their Characters Broke Up

OCN has launched a brand new making-of clip of the “Search” forged!

The video begins with Jang Dong Yoon’s search group on their strategy to catch wolves. One after the other, they discover the digital camera and introduce themselves and their canine Leo. Becoming for his position as a army canine handler, Jang Dong Yoon rigorously takes care of Leo earlier than they begin rehearsals. f(x)’s Krystal reveals off how a lot she’s adjusted to her position as lieutenant Son Ye Rim as she nonchalantly places on all her army gear.

Later, Jang Dong Yoon is hiding behind a giant curtain as he feedback, “Wow, this actually appears to be like so merciless.” After, he walks out with a dart caught in his leg as he pretends to limp.

As soon as the forged start their evening filming, Jang Dong Yoon remarks, “Since we’re carrying our masks, you in all probability received’t acknowledge me.” Krystal shouts from behind him, “Are you doing an interview?” He replies, “I don’t know” and he or she jokes again, “I don’t suppose they’ll realize it’s you.”

Jang Dong Yoon explains that’s why he took off his masks, and Krystal feedback, “How sort of you.” When requested if she has any feedback to make, Krystal solutions, “Not proper now.” Jang Dong Yoon makes her snort by explaining, “It’s truly lieutenant Son’s bedtime proper now.” As a result of darkness and the masks overlaying the forged’s faces, Krystal exclaims, “I don’t suppose we’ll get any display time within the making-of video,” making Jang Dong Yoon burst into laughter.

After repeatedly filming a scene with an explosion, the forged hilariously reassure each other by explaining how genuinely stunned they had been. Krystal reveals that she screamed one time as Jang Dong Yoon feedback, “I assumed that was Leo.”

Earlier than filming Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon’s argument scene, the director asks the 2 on-screen exes why they broke up within the first place. Jang Dong Yoon solutions, “As a result of she wouldn’t take heed to me,” and Krystal provides, “Misunderstanding.” Krystal reveals how true she is to her position as she asks Jang Dong Yoon, “Troopers in all probability don’t cross their legs, proper?” Jang Dong Yoon nods, so she says she’ll maintain her legs uncrossed.

Later, Jang Dong Yoon hangs out with fellow troopers Yoon Park and Lee Hyun Wook as they direct their very own making-of clip and play with one other canine Mack.

Watch the total video beneath!

Watch “Search” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now