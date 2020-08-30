Watch: Jang Dong Yoon Comes Face-To-Face With Something Terrifying In Upcoming Thriller With Krystal

OCN’s upcoming drama “Search” has unveiled a suspenseful new teaser!

“Search” is a brand new navy thriller drama a couple of specialised search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and homicide that happen within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Yong Dong Jin, a navy canine handler and sergeant who is sort of performed together with his necessary navy service when he’s all of a sudden assigned to the search occasion. In the meantime, f(x)’s Krystal will star as Son Ye Rim, a extremely smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation staff as a particular officer.

In the intriguing new teaser for the upcoming drama, Yong Dong Jin is cautiously making his method by means of a subject when a canine’s bark alerts him to the presence of hazard behind him. As he turns round to see what it’s, the video’s caption ominously declares, “In the demilitarized zone, they may face a concern that nobody has seen earlier than.”

The teaser then switches to the perspective of the unseen terror, which races towards Yong Dong Jin at breakneck pace earlier than the clip cuts to the phrase “Search.”

“Search” is at the moment set to premiere someday in October. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser beneath!

