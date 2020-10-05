Watch: Jang Dong Yoon, f(x)’s Krystal, And More Talk About Working Together For New Drama “Search”

OCN’s “Search” has launched a particular interview of their most important solid!

“Search” is a thriller thriller a few specialised search get together that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and murders within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

On October 5, OCN uploaded an interview with Jang Dong Yoon, f(x)’s Krystal, Moon Jung Hee, Yoon Park, and Lee Hyun Wook.

When requested concerning the environment on set, all of the actors commented on how upbeat the solid is and the way all of them cheer one another on, regardless of how bodily demanding the filming is. Krystal defined, “Because it’s a navy thriller drama, bodily, all of the actors are…” earlier than stopping to chortle. “We’re all working onerous,” she added. “In an effort to present a brand new picture, we’re all staying robust within the mountains and filming diligently.”

Yoon Park mentioned, “The environment may be very scorching. The climate can also be scorching. We’re additionally feeling scorching,” and laughed.

Concerning their choice to seem in “Search,” Jang Dong Yoon defined, “I picked it as a result of the subject material was distinctive and the character was charming.”

The actor additionally talked about his chemistry with Krystal, sharing, “Since she is a really brilliant and open-minded individual, it wasn’t onerous to method her. I believe that was what allowed our chemistry to occur so seamlessly.”

Krystal commented, “After I first met Jang Dong Yoon, it felt like I already knew him. He was very pleasant and once we talked about our first impressions, I already felt snug with him. I believed that I’d additionally really feel very snug with him on set, which I used to be. We get alongside nicely and he’s enjoyable.” Whereas laughing she continued, “He’s humorous. A bit bizarre.”

When discussing the onerous components about filming, Jang Dong Yoon defined, “There are a number of motion scenes and we needed to movie in very tough environments like mountains and swamps. Filming in these locations inevitably made us liable to harm. Nonetheless, we did our greatest to movie safely, so we had been ready to take action.”

Krystal talked about assembly with a real-life feminine soldier with a purpose to obtain recommendations on how to not look awkward on display screen. She mentioned, “I believe I requested a number of questions with a purpose to account for these facets.”

Yoon Park gave an analogous reply, sharing, “First off, my angles weren’t popping out proper. Since taking pictures weapons and stuff like that’s not one thing we’ve skilled, we educated for about two months. After that after which making an attempt it out on set, I slowly bought used to it.” Lee Hyun Wook additionally talked about how a lot the actors had to concentrate to the formality of navy personnel.

The solid additionally touched on the attraction of “Search,” with Jang Dong Yoon sharing, “There’s enjoyable in seeing how the search get together acts collectively, their navy life, in addition to the thriller motion.” He added, “Though the subject material could also be distinctive, I believe there’s a number of enjoyable and leisure combined into it.”

Krystal continued, “First off, it’s the primary navy thriller drama. There’s thrill but in addition a number of different matters that may be refreshing to look at.”

Moon Jung Hee shared, “For OCN dramas, there are occasions when movie administrators tackle dramas. I believe viewers will be capable of see a film-like vibe. Moreover, it’s distinctive and unusual to see a navy thriller drama.”

Lastly, the celebs requested viewers to remain secure and give a number of like to “Search”!

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki!

Watch a teaser right here:

Watch Now