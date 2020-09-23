Watch: Jang Dong Yoon Gets Into Action In Teaser For Military Thriller “Search”

A brand new teaser has been revealed for the upcoming OCN drama “Search”!

The navy thriller drama is a couple of specialised search celebration that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and homicide that happen within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Yong Dong Jin, a navy canine handler and sergeant who is nearly accomplished along with his necessary navy service when he’s abruptly assigned to the search celebration.

Yoon Park will probably be taking part in Tune Min Kyu, an elite officer who turns into the chief of the search celebration, and Lee Hyun Wook will probably be Lee Joon Sung, the deputy group chief who possesses the mindset of a real soldier.

Beginning off the teaser, the commanding officer declares, “The particular mission group will probably be fashioned.” Yong Dong Jin, Tune Min Kyu, and Lee Joon Sung are launched, and they are going to be working collectively on the DMZ.

Tune Min Kyu says, “I’m answerable for the particular mission group ‘North Star.’” In the meantime, Lee Joon Sung reveals off an ideal kick and declares, “I’m answerable for reconnaissance operations, and I’ve a black belt in specialised martial arts.” Subsequent is Yong Dong Jin, who’s athletic on the basketball courtroom and candy to his navy canine.

The trio collect on the DMZ and put together for the subsequent day’s plans. They lastly get to work after listening to their command, and the teaser previews tense moments of the group in motion.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “We emphasised the distinctive charms of every elite member who group up beneath the identify ‘North Star.’ Please tune in to see how the group members, who’re every charming in their very own methods, will battle towards an unknown enemy and get nearer to one another.”

Try the teaser beneath!

“Search” premieres on October 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Lacking: The Different Aspect.”

