Watch: Jang Dong Yoon Joins Hands With Kim Dong Jun And Geum Sae Rok To Ward Off Evil In “Joseon Exorcist”

Set after the institution of the Joseon dynasty, “Joseon Exorcist” is in regards to the battle with the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man compelled to battle to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. Kam Woo Sung stars as Kim Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch to units out to manage the spirits however secretly harbors a way of guilt on the blood he shed whereas serving to his father set up Joseon. Park Sung Hoon stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who kinds a harmful contract with the spirits to guard his family members.

Kim Dong Jun performs Byeo Ri, is a societal outcast because of his peasant delivery and carries with him a deep sense of loneliness and frustration. In the touring troupe, he’s in command of bodily feats and is subsequently expert at utilizing weapons. Geum Sae Rok performs Hye Yoom, is the mascot of the troupe who attracts audiences in together with her lovely face. Not like her delicate seems, she is definitely fairly plainspoken.

The brand new teaser shares a peek on the teamwork of Prince Chungnyeong and the touring troupe. One voiceover warns, “These individuals are hunters who disguise themselves as a touring troupe and become profitable by capturing migrants.”

Throughout their performances, the troupe members are stuffed with vitality, however at evening, they’re quiet and dispirited. Byeo Ri simply gazes into the space with a faraway look in his eyes, and Hye Yoom appears annoyed by their repetitive cycle of life. Her voiceover declares, “No one in Joseon treats us like respectable human beings! How lengthy are we going to stay like this?”

The troupe isn’t the one one fed up with their scenario. Because the third prince, Prince Chungnyeong has no actual energy, and his brother Prince Yangnyeong crushes his final spark of hope to make a distinction by saying, “Don’t want something. Dwell such as you’re firewood or a pillar.”

The lowly troupe members who can’t develop into folks and the prince who can’t develop into something ultimately be part of fingers and go on a journey collectively. By means of numerous obstacles, their belief in one another begins to develop, and the troupe guarantees to guard Prince Chungnyeong. When a royal topic warns the prince to not belief “these lowly manhunters,” he quips, “These lowly manhunters saved our lives twice.” A member from the troupe additionally says, “Prince Chungnyeong is the one one who understands us.”

“Joseon Exorcist” premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

