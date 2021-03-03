Watch: Jang Dong Yoon, Kam Woo Sung, And Park Sung Hoon Pose As Charismatic Leaders In New Poster For “Joseon Exorcist”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Joseon Exorcist” launched a strong new poster!

Set after the institution of the Joseon dynasty, “Joseon Exorcist” is concerning the battle with the undead who come again to life after being killed by the royal household. Jang Dong Yoon stars as Prince Chungnyeong, a bookish younger man compelled to battle to guard Joseon from the evil spirits. Kam Woo Sung stars as King Taejong, a cold-blooded monarch who units out to regulate the spirits however secretly harbors a way of guilt on the blood he shed whereas serving to his father set up Joseon. Park Sung Hoon stars as Prince Yangnyeong, who types a harmful contract with the spirits to guard his family members.

The brand new poster options the three primary leads King Taejong, Prince Chungnyeong, and Prince Yangnyeong with a fierce and chilly gaze. The shadows upon their faces increase pressure and mirror their hidden fears and needs. The textual content on the poster reads, “Exorcise Joseon during which evil spirits have woke up,” elevating anticipation for the characters’ battle to avoid wasting Joseon.

The manufacturing group shared, “The brand new try at a Korean exorcism sageuk (Korean historic drama) will showcase an fascinating story that’s completely different from others. Fierce motion might be added to the bloody battle with the evil spirits, who’ve absorbed human greed, and stimulate concern among the many viewers. Viewers can stay up for the flawless synergy between Kam Woo Sung, Jang Dong Yoon, and Park Sung Hoon, who’ve completely materialized a inventive world that has but to be seen earlier than.”

Moreover, the brand new making-of video depicts the actors arduous at work for the poster picture shoot. Kam Woo Sung shares, “It is a shoot the place I’ve to painting the quite a few considerations, willpower, and resolve I’ve within the drama with one expression.” Nonetheless, Kam Woo Sung’s charismatic gaze permits him to completely painting his function as King Taejong.

Jang Dong Yoon additionally introduces his character. He shares, “I filmed with the idea that Prince Chungnyeong is hopeful and appears upon the hazard Joseon is dealing with with optimism.”

Park Sung Hoon shares, “I attempted to painting Prince Yangnyeong, who rages as he opposes the evil spirits that seem in Joseon. I’ve participated in quite a few poster picture shoots, nevertheless it’s my first time filming whereas placing pressure in my eyes like at present. We filmed briefly, however I feel I burned a whole lot of energy.”

“Joseon Exorcist” premieres on March 22 at 10 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

