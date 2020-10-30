Watch: Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, And Yoon Park Keep Up High Spirits Despite Difficulties On Set Of “Search”

OCN’s “Search” launched an thrilling new behind-the-scenes video!

The primary video begins with Jang Dong Yoon and the remainder of the forged preparing for a particular efficiency. Excitedly, the forged exhibits off their dance abilities regardless of the small hiccups with the sound tools.

On a unique set, the forged maintains their brilliant power regardless of working with heavy gear and tools. Jang Dong Yoon explains how he barely twisted his ankle whereas filming, and f(x)’s Krystal expresses her concern for him.

Whereas Jang Dong Yoon is filming, Yoon Park comes ahead to greet the digital camera. He shares his character’s navy canine tag and feedback, “I’m actually blood kind AB too. Individuals with blood kind AB are typically both sensible or dumb. I’m dumb.” He later provides that the set has been very popular today whereas filming on a rigorous schedule.

Within the scene the place Jang Dong Yoon gives to attract an image of their goal, Jang Dong Yoon attracts a hilarious image of a grownup model of Pikachu. After filming, Krystal sits again right down to relaxation, however each else leaves the desk. Shocked, she asks, “Everybody’s leaving?”

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“Search” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Search” under:

