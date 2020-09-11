Watch: Jang Dong Yoon Recalls A Horrific Memory In Teaser For New OCN Thriller “Search”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Search” has launched an intriguing new teaser!

“Search” is a brand new army thriller drama a few specialised search occasion that units out to uncover the reality behind mysterious disappearances and homicide that happen within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Yoon Dong Jin, a army canine handler and sergeant who is nearly performed together with his obligatory army service when he’s instantly assigned to the search occasion. f(x)’s Krystal will play the position of Son Ye Rim, a extremely smart and succesful lieutenant who joins the investigation workforce as a particular officer.

The suspenseful new teaser begins with Yoon Dong Jin trying troubled as he prepares to report one thing he’s witnessed, presumably to a superior officer. “I noticed the incident proper earlier than my eyes,” he says, because the clip flashes again to Yoon Dong Jin’s reminiscence of the disturbing occasion. Intercut with flashes of gunfire and a canine barking is a quick glimpse of a mysterious entity with glowing crimson eyes.

Yoon Dong Jin continues, “It occurred within the blink of a watch, and it was horrific.”

Because the clip returns to Yoon Dong Jin’s recollections, the caption warns, “He’ll face a worry that nobody has seen earlier than.”

“Search” is at the moment slated to premiere someday in October. In the meantime, try the brand new teaser beneath!

Watch Jang Dong Yoon in his earlier drama "The Story of Nokdu" right here:

