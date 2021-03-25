Watch: Jang Ki Yong And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Star In First Teaser For Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN has shared the primary have a look at their upcoming drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho”!

Based mostly on a webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is a few 22-year-old faculty scholar named Lee Dam (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who by accident swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), who was near reaching his aim of turning into human. If a human swallows the marble, they will solely dwell for one 12 months, and the marble will break, stopping the gumiho from turning into human. In consequence, Shin Woo Yeo means that the 2 dwell collectively, starting their surprising romance.

The primary teaser exhibits Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong in character as Lee Dam and Whin Woo Yeo as they start their awkward and surprising cohabitation. When Lee Dam shivers with chilly, Shin Woo Yeo reacts with indifference, till she makes use of one in all his 9 tails to maintain herself heat, which provides him a shock.

“My Roommate Is Gumiho” will premiere someday in Could. Try the teaser beneath!