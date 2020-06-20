Watch: Jang Nara, Go Joon, And Park Byung Eun Test Out Their Compatibility On Set Of “Oh My Child”

tvN has launched a behind-the-scenes video for “Oh My Child”!

The video begins with Jang Nara and Go Joon filming an emotional scene. Nonetheless, little issues get in the way in which, and the 2 actors can’t assist however burst into laughter. Because of their professionalism, they’re capable of proceed and seize a romantic second. A workers member asks Jang Nara about successful the very best couple award for “Oh My Child,” and the actress commented, “I feel the very best couple is Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara) and her mother Lee Okay Ran (Kim Hye Okay).”

Subsequent, Kim Hye Okay, Park Byung Eun, and Go Joon movie their cardio scene. Park Byung Eun and Go Joon act comically to get Kim Hye Okay’s consideration, and Kim Hye Okay bursts into laughter at their hilarious makes an attempt. On the finish, the 2 actors obtain a spherical of applause for his or her laborious work.

Jang Nara, Go Joon, and Park Byung Eun additionally shares their likes and dislikes. Each Jang Nara and Park Byung Eun say they dislike mint chocolate, whereas Go Joon sheepishly admits he’s by no means tried it earlier than. The workers member asks about skate (a sort of fish), and all three actors feedback they don’t actually wish to eat it.

As for Jang Ha Ri’s most charming level, Jang Nara says, “She’s utterly completely different from me, however that’s why I feel it’s higher.” Go Joon describes Jang Ha Ri as a stunning lady, whereas Park Byung Eun explains, “She’s not only a character who likes kids. There are some issues she’s missing, and there are issues she needs, too. She has a painful story as properly. The extra I movie, the extra I get immersed in her character.”

The workers member additionally asks Go Joon about what he would actually do about his character’s predicament with infertility. Go Joon says, “I might’ve been trustworthy and informed her about it sooner. I’m really extra timid than my character Han Yi Sang in the way in which I communicate and categorical myself. I’m studying lots by way of this drama.”

When requested about the potential for a season two, Park Byung Eun eagerly says, “I’d like it. I feel we must always change up our roles although. Go Joon can play Jang Ha Ri, I’ll play Lee Okay Ran, and Yi Sol (the infant actress who performs Do Ah) can play Han Yi Sang.”

Watch the total making-of video under!

“Oh My Child” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the newest episode under:

