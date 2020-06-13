Watch: Jang Nara Shows Outstanding Chemistry With Her Co-Stars On Set Of “Oh My Child”

tvN has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at “Oh My Child!”

The making-of video reveals a glimpse of Jang Nara showcasing nice chemistry with Go Joon, Jung Gun Joo, and Park Byung Eun even off display.

To start with of the clip, Jang Nara and Go Joon movie the scene the place they hyperlink pinkies to make a promise. Behind the digital camera, Go Joon whispers, “My finger virtually broke off. She’s tremendous robust.” Jang Nara explains, “Ever since I used to be younger, for some unknown motive, I had a surprisingly agency grip in comparison with my petite stature. I used to be born with it.”

In a while, Jang Nara movies with Park Byung Eun, and he constantly makes errors along with his strains. Jang Nara says her line however makes a mistake and unintentionally says, “Are you loopy due to loneliness?,” catching her co-star off guard. He bursts into laughter, saying, “You’re messing with my strains. You realized a really dangerous behavior. Why aren’t you saying the [original] line?”

Then Jang Nara movies the toy throwing scene with Jung Gun joo. She’s excited to have the ability to throw toys at him, and after showering him with a number of plastic toys, she bursts into laughter as she confesses, “I really… did it on goal.”

Subsequent, Jang Nara movies with each Go Joon and Park Byung Eun. The 2 male actors have an ad-lib battle to provide you with probably the most inventive strains, and finally, Jang Nara scolds them, saying, “That’s sufficient!” Everybody on set bursts into laughter, and Go Joon remarks, “It’s so onerous! It’s so onerous to behave!”

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“Oh My Child” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

