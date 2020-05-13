Watch Jason Momoa Shirtless Throwing Axes Without Looking

Depart a Remark
Jason Momoa has been a busy man of late, engaged on plenty of initiatives, together with Dune, rumors of a task in a remake of Cliffhanger, and finally tackling the Aquaman sequel. However amidst a busy Hollywood motion star schedule, he nonetheless makes time for the vital issues in life, like throwing axes at a goal with out trying whereas shirtless.
It’s true. We now have a file of authenticity. Just lately, a humorous video of Jason Momoa making an attempt to throw axes at a goal with out trying was posted on the Bleacher Report’s social media. And, properly, you simply must see it for your self:
Jason Momoa hasn’t performed the function of Khal Drogo in a few years, however, as you possibly can see, it looks as if he revisits the function on his personal time. However don’t let the start of the video idiot you, because the blooper reel confirmed later, he missed the goal greater than he really hit it in one other take. So, make sure to keep round for the blooper, it makes the video rather more humorous.
This isn’t the primary, nor I’d wager will it’s the final, time Jason Momoa has been shirtless. He’s virtually constructed a model on it. Whereas these roles require a formidable physique, that doesn’t imply he’s at all times in tip-top form. Final 12 months, a photograph launch of him shirtless and followers criticized him for not being in Aquaman form. Though when you see the photograph and also you’ll understand it was a harsh and unfair critique.
Aside from his standout function in Recreation of Thrones as Khal Drogo, Jason Momoa is finest identified for his function as Aquaman in Aquaman and Justice League. With the success of Aquaman, Jason Momoa was all however assured a sequel and a promising future because the hero. Certain sufficient, Aquaman 2 is in movement, withi an supposed launch date December 22, 2022.
Aquaman 2 story particulars are sparse, however in a current interview with co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, he mentioned it received’t observe one explicit comedian however will likely be closely influenced by any Silver Age story that includes Black Manta. That’s thrilling information for Aquaman followers that need extra of Black Manta.
However, Jason Momoa’s most up-to-date mission is Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet. Jason Momoa performs Duncan Idaho, who he describes as a Han Solo sort that’s the proper hand man to Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto. When images surfaced of Dune, Jason Momoa was simply as excited as followers to see them. Dune is anticipated to launch on December 18.
Effectively, now everyone knows Jason Momoa has a hidden expertise for throwing axes with out trying. I may completely see this ability coming in helpful in a future function. It’s not that a lot of a stretch to see Aquaman throwing axes, is it?
