Watch: Jennie Delights Fans With Live Broadcast Featuring All Of BLACKPINK And BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

BLACKPINK’s Jennie thrilled followers by going reside on Instagram for the primary time!

On Could 1, Jennie confirmed herself in a recording studio as she frolicked along with her fellow BLACKPINK members in addition to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, producer Teddy, and extra.

She had turned on Instagram reside to unbox her personalised “Jentle Dwelling” from glasses model Mild Monster, which Jennie lately collaborated with for this particular assortment. She was excited to open the field, though she commented that her members had already accomplished unboxings earlier than her. She confirmed off the attractive dollhouse inside that held her sun shades and even revealed the way it lights up, to the oohs and aahs of her groupmates and buddies.

Once they inspired G-Dragon to strive on the sun shades, he first pretended to run away however then put them on and confirmed off the look. Everybody cheered and G-Dragon commented, “They give the impression of being good on me although?” Jennie answered wittily, “They have been made to look good on everybody.”

Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa additionally had enjoyable making an attempt on the sun shades and modeling for the digital camera, resulting in numerous enjoyable and laughter. Jennie then confirmed off extra components of her dollhouse, earlier than signing off!

Take a look at the video under: