Watch: Jeon Somi Receives Choreo Advice From BLACKPINK’s Lisa + Talks About Delaying Comeback

Jeon Somi continued to tease her upcoming comeback on the most recent episode of “I Am Somi”!

On Might 2, the sixth and ultimate episode of Jeon Somi’s actuality present “I Am Somi” was launched. Originally of the episode, Jeon Somi headed to her company The Black Label to document her new music, however not earlier than first pranking producer Teddy about her hair extensions.

She then shyly performed Teddy a few songs she’d made, receiving plenty of reward from him regardless of her lovely embarrassment.

After recording, Teddy requested to see the choreography for Jeon Somi’s comeback and critiqued sure components of the dance. Jeon Somi mentioned her struggles with dancing as a trainee and defined how that have has made it tough to share her opinion out of concern that she might damage others’ emotions.

The clip then jumped to a brand new day when her total choreography was set to be modified. After revising her dance and having it reviewed by a dance trainer, Jeon Somi lastly expressed reduction and pleasure.

Nonetheless, because the countdown to her comeback started, preparations have been placed on halt as Jeon Somi ended up in the hospital.

A couple of days later, Jeon Somi was again within the studio with BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Jeon Somi defined that as Lisa is at present showing on the Chinese language survival present “Youth With You” as a dance mentor, she wished to ask for her recommendation about her new choreography.

Lastly, after listening to Lisa’s ideas, Jeon Somi sat down in a follow room to conclude the season finale of “I Am Somi.” She defined that whereas she was initially planning to make her comeback by the top of this system, she had been unable to movie her music video as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

After apologizing for the delay, Jeon Somi shared what she deemed an enormous spoiler and teased a second season of “I Am Somi.”

