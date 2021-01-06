General News

Watch: Jeong Sewoon Finds A Light “In The Darkish” In Moody Comeback MV

January 6, 2021
1 Min Read

Jeong Sewoon has returned together with his first full album “24 PART 2” and a music video for the title monitor “In the Darkish”!

“In the Darkish” was composed by Jeong Sewoon, Tasco (makeumine works), and 1MAD, whereas the track’s lyrics are by Lovey, Jooyoung, and Jeong Sewoon. In the monitor, Jeong Sewoon sings about working in direction of the sunshine even when all hope appears to be misplaced. The track is characterised by a strong acoustic guitar sound and a fab rhythm.

Watch the music video under!

