Watch: Jessi and 2PM’s Wooyoung Appear As Guests In Chaotic “Operating Man” Preview

March 21, 2021
SBS’s “Operating Man” has launched a chaotic preview for subsequent week’s episode!

In the preview, Lee Kwang Soo, Ji Suk Jin, Jun So Min, and HaHa arrange “companies” and try and lure in “free brokers” to signal contracts with them. Two of those “free brokers” are Jessi and 2PM’s Wooyoung, who’re the company in subsequent week’s episode.

After the preliminary signing course of, the members and company have a very good time performing in a expertise present and elevating their worth. However because the artists’ worth goes up, the companies come underneath risk of shutting down as a result of lack of funds. As a substitute, the companies attempt more and more determined strategies to maintain their artists in line, together with Lee Kwang Soo showing to chop off his personal hair, to Jessi’s shock.

This episode of “Operating Man” will air on March 28. Try the preview under!

Watch “Operating Man” under!

