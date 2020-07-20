Watch: Jessi Announces Summer Comeback With 1st Teaser

Jessi is releasing a brand new album quickly!

On July 20 at midnight, P NATION posted a mysterious “Arising subsequent” video teasing a comeback by considered one of their artists.

Within the afternoon, the artist making their return was revealed to be none apart from Jessi, who shall be releasing her third mini album on July 30.

The teaser video that was additionally shared highlights her earlier releases “Who Dat B” and “Drip” that includes Jay Park. The upcoming album shall be her first mini album in three years since “UN2VERSE” in 2017.

Try the teaser under!

In the meantime, Jessi is at present the MC on SBS’s Mobidic’s YouTube present “Showterview with Jessi,” and it was lately confirmed that she shall be showing on a brand new present by former “Working Man” PD (producing director) Jung Chul Min together with Yoo Jae Suk, Jun So Min, and Oh Na Ra.

