Watch: Jessi Asks “Working Man” Cast “What Type Of X” She Is In Fun Interview Ahead Of Comeback

As she gears up for her highly-anticipated comeback, Jessi has shared a enjoyable video of herself interviewing the forged of “Working Man”!

Jessi is at the moment making ready to make her return with the digital single “What Type of X,” which is due out on March 17 at 6 p.m. KST. In a newly launched video filmed forward of her comeback, Jessi references the title of her upcoming observe by asking the forged members of SBS’s standard selection present “Working Man” what kind of individual they assume she is.

First up is Yoo Jae Suk, and the interview shortly devolves into his and Jessi’s regular bickering after he jokes that she’s somebody with a variety of anger. Nonetheless, as soon as Jessi urges him to reply for actual, he praises her as somebody who’s warm-hearted, gifted, and passionate as properly.

Later, when Jessi asks Track Ji Hyo what kind of individual she sees her as, Track Ji Hyo reveals that she already is aware of the title of Jessi’s music by hilariously replying, “What kind of individual? Isn’t it ‘What kind of X?’” After each girls crack up, Track Ji Hyo declares, “Jessi is a cool X, in fact,” and a happy Jessi repeatedly exclaims, “I like that. I like that.”

Try the total video of Jessi interviewing the “Working Man” forged with English subtitles beneath!

Watch full episodes of "Working Man" with English subtitles right here:

