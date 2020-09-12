Watch: Jessi Hangs Out With ITZY And Kim Yo Han + Shows Off Her Soft Side In “The Supervisor” Preview

Prepare for a behind-the-scenes take a look at Jessi’s on a regular basis life on “The Supervisor”!

On September 12, the MBC actuality present aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which is able to function Jessi and her supervisor as friends.

The preview begins with Jessi’s supervisor revealing, “She’s truly a extra easygoing particular person than individuals suppose. [In real life,] she feels just like the noona [older sister or female friend] subsequent door.” He provides that she might be simply comforted with reward, and Jessi affectionately remarks, “It’s not possible to dislike him.”

The clip goes on to indicate flashes of Jessi’s smooth facet, which contrasts together with her fierce onstage persona. At one level, the singer will get emotional and tears up at one thing, commenting, “That is so touching.”

Jessi additionally meets up with ITZY backstage, hugging the members and adoringly calling them “the true pretties” earlier than asking them to take an image collectively. She additionally hangs out with Kim Yo Han, who teaches her his “No Extra” problem, and she or he readily agrees to do the dance along with him.

The subsequent episode of “The Supervisor” will air on September 19 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the total preview beneath!

Watch “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here:

