Watch: Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, Somi, And Lee Young Ji Play Hooky In “Working Man” Preview

SBS’s “Working Man” has revealed a enjoyable lineup of friends for subsequent week!

The preview begins with the “Working Man” members receiving a telephone name from the college principal informing them that their little sister has skipped college. The “little sisters” turn into Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic, Somi, and Lee Young Ji.

All of the “little sisters” are powerful, a bit wild, and disobedient, refusing to hearken to the members as they scold them for skipping class. The forged members’ mission is to determine which of the 4 is their “actual” little sister, however the forged quickly will get suspicious of the “sisters” having a mission of their very own.

This episode of “Working Man” will air on August 2. Take a look at the preview under!

Watch “Working Man” on Viki:

