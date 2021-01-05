Watch Jhene Aiko’s ‘Residing Room Medley’ Video

Though singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko has been round for a minute and was even nominated for 3 Grammy Awards in 2015, the three nods her critically feted “Chilombo” album acquired for the upcoming 2021 awards was one of many extra nice surprises in a 12 months crammed with them.

Nicely, anybody seeking to get a way of the Aiko vibe want look no additional than the 15-minute medley she posted on Instagram on Sunday, kicking off the brand new 12 months with a vibe-filled efficiency full with violet lighting, cups of tea, a hearth within the fire and even Tibetan singing bowls — you may virtually odor the incense. Aiko additionally hosted an immersive sound tub dwell efficiency that includes a 123 of colour and aroma remedy, sound therapeutic, conscience respiration, and guided meditation. Through the years she’s collaborated with Huge Sean, Infantile Gambino, Rae Sremmurd, Kehlani, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, and Mila J.

Though she received her begin as a young person working with the pop group B2K, her correct profession started in 2011 with the discharge of her first mixtape, “Crusing Soul(s).” Later that 12 months she signed with Kanye West/Jay-Z producer No I.D.’s ARTium label (through Def Jam), following with the “Sail Out” EP in 2013. Her major-label debut, “Souled Out,” garnered three Grammy noms, and he or she adopted in 2017 with “Journey.”

The songs are from “Chilombo” and “Souled Out” — watch the set beneath.

Medley Observe Record:

“Triggered (freestyle)”

“Set off Safety Mantra”

“W.A.Y.S.”

“Born Drained”

“Summer season 2020”

“10K Hours”

“Magic Hour”