Watch: Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won Transform Into A Sweet Romantic Couple Behind The Scenes Of “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has revealed a candy behind-the-scenes have a look at the drama!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a short-form romance drama that follows the sensible love lives of younger folks combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary season is entitled “My Lovable Digicam Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook performs Park Jae Won, an trustworthy and passionate architect who’s a hopeless romantic in relation to love. After a girl that he calls “the digital camera thief” steals his coronary heart one summer time evening after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her—even a yr later. Kim Ji Won is the titular “digital camera thief,” the freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh.

The video begins as Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won play with the canine on set, and Kim Ji Won laughs whereas she says, “I feel he ate my hand too” after she feeds the canine some snacks. They then take the canine for a run alongside the seaside, and Kim Ji Won says in a drained voice, “I’m operating but once more at the moment.” In the next clips, Ji Chang Wook stands patiently as he waits for a ball to hit him, and he additionally works on writing sentences in a sketchbook.

Subsequent, Han Ji Eun and Ryu Kyung Soo run via a few of their strains, and Ryu Kyung Soo introduces his character as a author who chooses to stay the only life. So Ju Yeon and Kim Min Seok additionally movie a scene at a movie show, laughing in embarrassment after they wag their fingers on the digital camera.

The video cuts again to the seaside because the workers have a good time Kim Ji Won’s birthday by stunning her with a cake and flowers. She then rejoins Ji Chang Wook to movie a scene the place their characters announce that they received married and stay collectively. Throughout their wedding ceremony scene, Ji Chang Wook makes an attempt to tug a hoop out of his pocket, however he turns round and says, “There’s no ring,” eliciting laughter from the workers.

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won pour their all into their rehearsal as they sweetly stare upon one another and pose for images. The pair proceed to share smiles and laughs as they movie each contained in the tenting automotive and outdoors within the rain. Additionally they greet the digital camera with enthusiastic waves earlier than filming a comedic scene the place Kim Ji Won paints Ji Chang Wook’s toenails.

So Ju Yeon then movies a few of her solo scenes, and Kim Min Seok comes to look at. She grabs his hand and folds it to make a peace signal as she poses for the digital camera. Ryu Kyung Soo and Han Ji Eun additionally flawlessly perform their very own scenes, and the video involves an finish with some bloopers from varied scenes.

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” airs each Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m. KST.

