Watch: Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Exchange Creative Ideas While Filming “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s “Backstreet Rookie” has launched new behind-the-scenes footage of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung!

The new making-of video begins with Kim Yoo Jung ready for the scene the place an aged man throws a bucket of water at her. She watches because the supporting actor goes into rehearsal, and her face turns clean when she realizes what’s about to occur to her. The actress tries to reassure herself that it’s going to really feel cool, however her expression is stiff with uneasiness. Nonetheless, as soon as filming begins, the nervousness is gone and she or he efficiently movies the scene with out making a single blooper.

Subsequent, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung observe the scene the place he heads to the toilet to take a bathe and by chance runs into her after she takes a bathe. With a purpose to add extra comedy to the scene, Ji Chang Wook suggests performing as if he is taking off his pants, and Kim Yoo Jung replies, “If he takes off his pants, I might mechanically kick him.” The director takes that into consideration, and the 2 actors rehearse the scene with their concepts in it. The crew giggle on the comical scene, and Ji Chang Wook jokes, “I ought to’ve worn nicer underwear.”

Then the 2 actors work collectively to movie a scene the place they need to be hiding. They each agree that their hiding spot is somewhat too apparent and ask the director if they may disguise in a greater spot. As they’re transferring, their outdated hiding spot begins to leak with water, and the director laughs as he orders for them to get out of there. Smiling sheepishly, Ji Chang Wook feedback, “Wow, we virtually obtained into huge bother. What would’ve occurred if we had continued to take a seat there?” Ultimately, the 2 actors are capable of movie at a greater (and dryer) hiding spot.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

