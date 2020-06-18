Watch: Ji Chang Wook And Kim Yoo Jung Go From Enemies To Co-Workers To Lovers In “Backstreet Rookie” Teaser

SBS has launched a brand new teaser for his or her upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie”!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy concerning the unpredictable love story between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung).

The teaser begins with a fateful assembly between Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul. Romance is within the air, they usually stare upon one another with affection. Sadly, their love story doesn’t truly unravel so easily, and the caption guarantees a comedic love story between a gullible man and boisterous troublemaker.

Someday, Jung Saet Byul submits an utility to work at Choi Dae Hyun’s retailer. She boldly asks, “Can I begin tomorrow?,” and he stammers that he nonetheless has different candidates to interview. She pretends to interrupt right into a sob, and everybody within the retailer stares their manner. Choi Dae Hyun’s voiceover feedback, “I ought to’ve lower that point bomb out of my life then.”

Ever since Jung Saet Byul enters Choi Dae Hyun’s life, there hasn’t been a day of peace and quiet. From drunk dancing to entering into bother for promoting cigarettes to minors, the 2 expertise loopy adventures day by day. Their lives will turn into much more enjoyable and chaotic with Jung Saet Byul’s finest buddies Hwang Geum Bi (Search engine marketing Ye Hwa) and Cha Eun Jo (Yoon Soo) and Choi Dae Hyun’s personal finest good friend Han Dal Shik (Eum Moon Suk).

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the trailer under!