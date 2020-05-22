Watch: Ji Chang Wook Can’t Resist Kim Yoo Jung’s Charms In Hilarious New Teaser For “Backstreet Rookie”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Backstreet Rookie” has launched an entertaining new teaser!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy concerning the unpredictable love story between comfort retailer proprietor Choi Dae Hyun (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and part-time worker Jung Saet Byul (performed by Kim Yoo Jung).

The newly launched teaser begins by introducing its protagonists in hilarious style. The uncontrollable, “200 % wild” Jung Saet Byul proves she’s not afraid of a struggle, swearing at some delinquent highschool college students earlier than racing in the direction of them with a fierce look in her eye. As she retains the motion going by taking down some males in a struggle, the powerful part-time worker tells Choi Dae Hyun in voice-over, “To you, the comfort retailer is your life and your loved ones’s supply of earnings, however I’ve nothing to lose and nothing to worry.”

In the meantime, the mild-mannered, “200 % clumsy” Choi Dae Hyun tells Jung Saet Byul, “I don’t assume our personalities go effectively collectively.” Though he continues to look annoyed by Jung Saet Byul’s antics, like when he catches her trying to talk to him in casual language (banmal), he finally appears unable to withstand her charms. The teaser ends on a cliffhanger, with Jung Saet Byul leaning in for a kiss as Choi Dae Hyun stares at her in shock.

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on June 12 at 10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new teaser for the drama beneath!