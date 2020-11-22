Watch: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Received, And More Consider Their Ideal Partners In Teaser For Romance Drama

KakaoTV’s authentic drama “Metropolis Couple’s Means of Love” (literal translation) has launched transferring posters of six of its characters!

“Metropolis Couple’s Means of Love” is a short-form romance drama that follows the lifelike love lives of younger folks combating to outlive in the hectic metropolis. It’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary is titled “My Lovable Digital camera Thief” (literal translation).

Forward of the drama’s premiere, KakaoTV launched transferring posters of Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Received, Han Ji Eun, Kim Min Seok, Ryu Kyung Soo, and So Ju Yeon. In the transferring posters, every character is requested what they search for of their ideally suited associate.

Ji Chang Wook performs the architect Park Jae Received, who’s a passionate romantic and sincere about his emotions. In his transferring poster, he mentioned, “Sturdy girls? I’m drawn to girls who’re just a little unusual.” His character fell in love with a mysterious girl who stole his coronary heart one summer season night a yr in the past.

Kim Ji Received performs freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh, who impulsively adopts an alter ego one evening and finally ends up falling in love with Park Jae Received. In her transferring poster, she says, “I’m unsure. There’s one man whom I can’t overlook.”

Kim Min Seok performs Choi Kyung Joon, who appears cynical on the surface however is a romantic lover to his girlfriend. In his transferring poster, he says, “[My ideal woman] is Rin Yi. It’s completely Rin Yi.” So Ju Yeon performs Search engine optimization Rin Yi, Choi Kyung Joon’s girlfriend, who’s quirky and unpredictable. In her transferring poster, she hesitates and isn’t capable of give a solution, which throws her boyfriend off.

Ryu Kyung Soo performs Kang Geon, a detailed buddy of Lee Eun Oh and Search engine optimization Rin Yi who chooses to be single. In his transferring poster, he says, “I like all sorts. As you realize, I’ve dated round loads.” Han Ji Eun, who performs his ex-girlfriend Oh Solar Younger, says in her transferring poster, “Males, they’re all the identical.” Nonetheless, she quickly falls deep into thought, displaying that she has one man on her thoughts.

“Metropolis Couple’s Means of Love” premieres on December 8 at 5 p.m. KST on KakaoTV. Take a look at the transferring posters under!

Take a look at Kim Min Seok in “Medical doctors” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)