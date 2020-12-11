Watch: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Received, And More Share Contrasting Thoughts On Relationships In Drama Teaser

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” has revealed a brand new teaser!

On December 10, Kakao TV’s upcoming drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” launched its second teaser trying on the relationships between its six leads. This short-form romance drama will observe the sensible love lives of younger individuals combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s at the moment being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the upcoming first season is entitled “My Lovable Digital camera Thief” (literal translation).

The teaser asks every character, “What’s your courting type like?” Whereas Park Jae Received (performed by Ji Chang Wook) and Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Received) had a loving relationship at one level, their recollections of their relationship barely differ. Park Jae Received complains, “I used to be real. You’re such a nasty individual.” Lee Eun Oh nonchalantly explains, “Why do males bluff a lot?”

The romance of long-time couple Choi Kyung Joon (Kim Min Seok) and Search engine marketing Rin Yi (So Ju Yeon) is someplace in between feeling lovestruck and cozy. He shares, “I feel it’s as much as males.” As if she’s responding, Search engine marketing Rin Yi retorts, “Are you able to inform them to not get it twisted?” As former mates and present lovers, the 2 will present an extremely relatable story with their totally different personalities and approaches to their relationship.

Lastly, Oh Solar Younger (Han Ji Eun) and Kang Gun (Ryu Kyung Soo) preview their intense romance. Kang Gun feedback, “You shouldn’t be fooled by ladies,” and Oh Solar Younger offers a wink.

Watch the teaser under!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a collaboration challenge between director Park Shin Woo and author Jung Hyun Jung. The previous has labored on “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” and “Jealousy Incarnate” whereas the latter has labored on the “I Want Romance” collection and “Discovery of Love,” elevating anticipation for the romance drama they are going to create.

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” premieres on December 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

