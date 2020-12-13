Watch: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Seok, And Ryu Kyung Soo Show Their Mimic Skills In “Ask Us Something” Preview

Ji Chang Wook, Kim Min Seok, and Ryu Kyung Soo are the subsequent company on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

The three actors are the male leads in KakaoTV’s upcoming drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” which additionally stars Kim Ji Gained, So Ju Yeon, and Han Ji Eun.

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the three actors present their vary of imitation expertise as they mimic well-known strains, copy characters, and play charades. The actors additionally mimic the “Ask Us Something” solid as they get aggressive in profitable video games.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on December 19 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the preview under!

Watch “Ask Us Something” right here:

Watch Now