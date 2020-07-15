Watch: Ji Hyun Woo Convinces Himself That Dating Is Too Bothersome In Comical Teaser For New Drama With Kim So Eun

MBC’s new drama “Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to Be Lonely” (literal title) launched its first teaser!

The drama is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something critical and wish to get pleasure from freedom but additionally don’t wish to be lonely. Ji Hyun Woo performs Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar persona, whereas Kim So Eun is Lee Na Eun, a freelancing copy editor who has stated no to courting for the previous 4 years.

The brand new teaser beings with Cha Kang Woo snorting on the considered courting. He declares, “There’s a saying that goes, ‘You possibly can make things better, however you possibly can’t repair individuals.’ Somebody excellent for me? It’s going to take an eternity to seek out her. There are too many enjoyable issues on the planet. In one phrase, courting is bothersome!”

Nevertheless, it nearly looks like he’s attempting to persuade himself that courting isn’t proper for him. He begins enjoying the guitar and singing, “Dating is bothersome.” Then he busies himself with video video games, a Rubik’s Dice, and a toy. Simply when he finishes his music, Lee Na Eun immediately barges in with a suitcase, and he stares at her with shock.

Watch the complete teaser under!

“Can’t Be Bothered to Date, However Don’t Need to Be Lonely” will premiere on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

