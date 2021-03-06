Watch: Ji Jin Hee And Kim Hyun Joo Face Life-Changing Situations In Teaser For Drama Based On BBC’s “Undercover”

The JTBC drama “Undercover” has shared its first teaser video!

Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo take starring roles on this upcoming drama that’s based mostly on a BBC sequence of the identical identify. “Undercover” depicts the story of Han Jung Hyun (Ji Jin Hee), who has been hiding his identification for a very long time, and Choi Yeon Soo (Kim Hyun Joo), a human rights lawyer who turns into the primary head of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-ranking Officers (CIO). A fierce battle begins to guard love and justice from the large forces that dominate and shake the nation for revenue. The present’s solid additionally consists of Heo Joon Ho, Jung Man Sik, Han Go Eun, Yeon Woo Jin, Han Solar Hwa, and extra.

The brand new teaser video stars off with Choi Yeon Soo being judged as a nominee for the place of the pinnacle of the CIO, whereas Han Jung Hyun seems to be on the run. It provides a glimpse of the weird incidents that flip their regular and peaceable lives the other way up.

Im Hyung Rak (Heo Joon Ho) takes purpose at a firing vary, whereas viewers are curious to be taught extra about Do Younger Gul (Jung Man Sik), along with his menacing aura, and the fierce Go Yoon Joo (Han Go Eun). In the meantime, Han Solar Hwa and Yeon Woo Jin seem as youthful variations of Choi Yeon Soo and Han Jung Hyun, who reside throughout a time of oppression and resistance. They turned entangled as if they had been destined, however they inevitably must hold secrets and techniques.

Han Jung Hyun is an agent with the Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) who’s been hiding his true identification after he fell in love with Choi Yeon Soo, they usually went on to get married. His life will get caught up in an uncontrollable whirlwind when his spouse turns into nominated for the CIO place. Lawyer Choi Yeon Soo made the pursuit of justice and fact her life mission, however when she’s thought-about for the publish on the CIO, she encounters a surprising fact.

Heo Joon Ho’s character Im Hyung Rak is the pinnacle of the NIS’s Planning and Coordination Workplace. He’s a strategist who seizes each alternative due to his eager senses. Jung Man Sik performs Do Younger Gul, the chief of a particular workforce on the Planning and Coordination Workplace, who is decided to attain his objectives, and the battle between Do Younger Gul and Han Jung Hyun will add rigidity to the drama. Han Go Eun takes the position of Go Yoon Joo, a previous NIS agent who’s additionally undercover and is intertwined with Han Jung Hyun’s previous.

Watch the teaser video under!

“Undercover” will premiere in April, following the tip of “Past Evil.”

