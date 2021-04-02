Watch: Ji Jin Hee Lives A Double Life To Protect His Wife Kim Hyun Joo In “Undercover” Teaser

JTBC has dropped the third teaser for Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo’s upcoming drama “Undercover”!

“Undercover,” which relies on the BBC sequence of the identical title, is a couple of man named Han Jung Hyun (Ji Jin Hee), an agent with the Nationwide Safety Company who has been hiding his true identification ever since he fell in love with Choi Yeon Soo (Kim Hyun Joo), a human rights lawyer who turns into the primary head of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-ranking Officers (CIO).

Yeon Woo Jin is forged as Han Jung Hyun’s youthful self, whereas Han Solar Hwa is forged as Choi Yeon Soo’s youthful self. The teaser begins with Yeon Woo Jin taking part in “Lee Suk Kyu,” which was the character’s title earlier than he went undercover as “Han Jung Hyun.” Quickly after getting his new identification, he has a fateful assembly with a passionate younger girl who introduces herself as Choi Yeon Soo and asks him his title.

The brand new life that Han Jung Hyun builds with Choi Yeon Soo begins to falter when Choi Yeon Soo is nominated for the CIO. As a human rights lawyer, Choi Yeon Soo has all the time believed in justice and uncovering the reality in any respect prices. She has developed a repute for being reliable and proficient, however her new place will power her to confront some stunning truths about her personal married life.

Han Jung Hyun tells his spouse, “I don’t want something besides to be with you want this.” However after she will get nominated for the high-ranking place, Do Younger Geol (Jung Man Sik) says, “Hear. Choi Yeon Soo completely can’t be the pinnacle of the CIO.” As an secret agent, he’s given the merciless mission to dam his spouse’s nomination, and Do Younger Geol says coldly, “Congratulations in your return, Lee Suk Kyu.”

Take a look at the teaser under!

“Undercover” is ready to premiere after the top of “Past Evil” on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST.

