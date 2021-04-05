Watch: Ji Jin Hee Receives A Mission To Stop His Wife Kim Hyun Joo’s Quest For Justice In “Undercover” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Undercover” has launched a fourth teaser!

Based mostly on the BBC sequence of the identical title, “Undercover” is about Han Jung Hyun, an agent for the Nationwide Safety Company, who has been hiding his true identification ever since he fell in love with Choi Yeon Soo (Kim Hyun Joo), a human rights lawyer who will get nominated for the place of head of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-ranking Officers (CIO).

The brand new teaser begins with Choi Yeon Soo at a listening to for her upcoming nomination. As a human rights lawyer, Choi Yeon Soo has lived her entire life in pursuit of justice and reality, and has gained the belief of the general public on account of her values and expertise. There’s palpable stress within the air as she is requested, “Are you assured that you just received’t grow to be the handmaiden to energy?” She replies sharply, “I received’t reply to ridiculous questions.”

The teaser strikes to a flashback scene that includes Yeon Woo Jin and Han Solar Hwa, who play Han Hyun Jin and Choi Yeon Soo on the time of their first assembly in school. Han Hyun Jin falls in love with Han Solar Hwa due to her ardour to do the fitting factor as the scholars are swept up in an enormous demonstration towards the authorities.

Years later, Han Jung Hyun receives a mission from Do Younger Geol (Jung Man Sik) to dam Choi Yeon Soo from getting nominated to the CIO. He responds angrily, “I received’t block her. It will be sooner to dam the one that is telling you to order me to dam her.” Choi Yeon Soo can also be surrounded by enemies who wish to cease her from getting the place. When one in all them asks her, “Is {that a} menace?”, she responds with metal: “No, it’s a declaration of battle.”

“Undercover” premieres on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST. Try the teaser beneath!

