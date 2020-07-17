Watch: Ji Soo And Ha Seok Jin Are Brothers Who Both Love Im Soo Hyang In Teaser For New Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “After I Was Prettiest” (literal translation) has launched its very first teaser!

“After I Was Prettiest” is a brand new romance drama about two brothers who love the identical girl. Im Soo Hyang will star within the drama as Oh Ye Ji, the girl on the heart of the love triangle, whereas Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin will play the 2 brothers who each have emotions for her.

The newly launched teaser takes viewers again to Website positioning Hwan (Ji Soo)’s highschool days, when he fell in love with then-teaching assistant Oh Ye Ji at first sight. Website positioning Hwan shyly follows Oh Ye Ji after college along with his bicycle, then appears away in embarrassment when he realizes he’s been caught.

On a wet day when Oh Ye Ji finds herself with out an umbrella, Website positioning Hwan involves her rescue by giving her his raincoat earlier than operating away with a nervous smile. Later, he’s unable to cover his happiness as he offers her a journey on his bicycle.

Nonetheless, the teaser ends by hinting on the uncomfortable love triangle that awaits its characters. Website positioning Hwan’s older brother Website positioning Jin (performed by Ha Seok Jin) asks him, “Do you want that educating assistant?” and the embarrassed Website positioning Hwan denies it, replying, “What are you speaking about?” Website positioning Jin then surprises his brother by responding, “Then it’s okay if I am going out along with her, proper?”

“After I Was Prettiest” is scheduled to premiere on August 19. Take a look at the brand new teaser under!

When you wait, watch Im Soo Hyang in her earlier drama “Swish Household” with English subtitles now:

