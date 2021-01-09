Watch: Ji Soo And Kim So Hyun Prepare For A Fierce Battle In Upcoming Historical Drama

Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “River The place the Moon Rises” (literal title) launched a brand new teaser!

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re characters in a basic Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun), often known as Yeom Ga Jin, is an bold girl who desires of changing into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, and she or he makes use of On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) emotions for her to realize her objectives.

The particular teaser begins with Pyeonggang touring afar on her horse. Following a short assembly between Pyeonggang and On Dal, On Dal’s father Basic On Hyup (Kang Ha Neul) seems and states, “There may be one individual one should shield with their lives on the road. That’s the solely cause a person wields a sword.” Following these traces, On Dal seems on the battlefield with a sword, and he’s additionally proven operating whereas carrying Pyeonggang, able to wield a sword for the individual he loves.

On Dal asks, “Do you continue to wish to be the King?” and the query is adopted by Go Received Pyo (Lee Hae Younger) stating, “Goguryeo is already mine.” Go Received Pyo’s son Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon) states, “You need to belief me if you wish to see the Princess once more,” elevating questions concerning the relationship between the Go household and Goguryeo’s royal household.

Pyeonggang seems as tensions escalate, and in contrast to On Dal’s anxious expression, she exudes highly effective charisma on the battlefield as she states, “You need to struggle when you possibly can’t keep away from it.”

In the ultimate scenes, Go Geon prepares for battle, Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa) offers a mysterious gaze, On Dal lies fallen on the battlefield, and Pyeonggang runs off with the moonlight shining behind her, conveying the whirlwind of occasions that’s to return within the upcoming drama.

Take a look at the total teaser beneath!

“River The place the Moon Rises” will air in February following the conclusion of “Royal Secret Agent.”

Whilst you wait, watch Kim So Hyun in “The Story of Nokdu“!

Watch Now

Additionally take a look at Ji Soo’s drama “After I Was the Most Lovely“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)