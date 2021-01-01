Watch: Ji Soo Falls In Love With Kim So Hyun In Teaser For Upcoming Historical Drama With Kang Ha Neul

Kim So Hyun and Ji Soo’s upcoming drama “River The place the Moon Rises” (working title) has shared its first teaser!

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re characters in a basic Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun), also referred to as Yeom Ga Jin, is an formidable lady who goals of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, and she or he makes use of On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) emotions for her to realize her targets. “River The place the Moon Rises” will air in February following the conclusion of “Royal Secret Agent.”

The particular teaser begins with Pyeonggang and On Dal warily observing one another from afar, adopted by a scene of Pyeonggang falling on prime of On Dal. The video cuts to On Dal smiling as he gazes at Pyeonggang, who’s having fun with the breeze. The textual content that seems on the display screen reads, “On Dal, the overall who turned love into historical past.”

On Dal’s father Normal On Hyup (Kang Ha Neul) has a severe expression on his face till he spots one thing and smiles out of reduction. As Pyeonggang is proven combating in a battle with a sword, the textual content, “Princess Pyeonggang, whose life in Goguryeo was all the pieces,” is displayed on the display screen.

Lastly, On Dal and Pyeonggang shed tears as he embraces her and tells her, “Ga Jin, you’re my Goguryeo, my nation.”

Take a look at the teaser right here!

The 40-second particular teaser was first proven on the 2020 KBS Drama Awards on December 31.

Watch the award ceremony beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)