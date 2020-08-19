Watch: Ji Soo Finds Meaning In Evocative Teaser For Web Drama Based On Webtoon

The primary teaser has been shared for Ji Soo’s upcoming net drama “Amanza” (literal title)!

Ji Soo stars within the upcoming KakaoM authentic digital drama, which relies on the webtoon by Kim Bo Tong. The drama tells the story of a younger man who’s identified with terminal most cancers, and he goes forwards and backwards between the truth of his painful battle with most cancers and a dreamworld the place he experiences thrilling adventures.

On August 18, “Amanza” shared a shifting teaser video that showcases Ji Soo’s performing expertise and provides a primary take a look at his character, that includes clips of the star and his narration.

“In the autumn of my 27th 12 months, I used to be identified with terminal most cancers,” begins Ji Soo within the video.

“And a brand new journey begins,” he continues. “There’s no such factor as a life with out which means. Dwell your life, brilliantly.” The teaser video additionally includes a glimpse of an animated scene from the drama’s superb dreamworld.

The manufacturing group of the drama mentioned, “Ji Soo completely immersed himself in his character and managed to painting difficult feelings that concerned each calmness and despondency on the similar time, performing with care and with none extra sentimentality.”

They promised everybody might be touched by the characters all looking for the which means of life in their very own methods, in addition to by the combination of the animation with the drama’s emotional soundtrack.

Every of the 10 episodes of “Amanza” might be 15 minutes lengthy, and the present will premiere on Kakao TV in September.

Ji Soo may also quickly be starring within the drama “Once I Was the Most Lovely” alongside Im Soo Hyang and extra. Watch a teaser for the drama under!

