Watch: Ji Soo Is Confident Kim So Hyun Will Return To Him Someday In “River Where The Moon Rises” Teaser Featuring Kang Ha Neul

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises” has shared a brand new character teaser for Ji Soo!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

The newly launched teaser begins with On Dal remembering the phrases of his father On Hyup (performed by Kang Ha Neul). Regardless of being a revered normal, On Hyup finds himself in a scenario the place he desperately urges his son, “Dal, you should develop into an strange man—no, develop into a idiot, and survive.”

Heeding his father’s phrases, On Dal—who’s now wearing frayed, humble clothes that appears at odds together with his standing as a well-known normal’s son—hides his intelligence and energy in an effort to keep alive.

Pyeonggang, who first meets On Dal underneath the title Yeom Ga Jin, brings which means to his lonely life and offers him one thing to attempt for except for survival. When she tells him, “Individuals say that everybody is born with their very own future,” he replies, “My future is you, Ga Jin.”

Embracing her, he confidently declares, “Someday, you and I’ll develop into bride and groom. You’re going to finish up with me ultimately.” The clip then shares a glimpse of Pyeonggang and On Dal wearing luxurious clothes, not like within the earlier scenes—piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what has modified for the would-be lovers.

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. and will likely be accessible with subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new teaser under!

Watch Kim So Hyun’s character teaser with English subtitles right here:

