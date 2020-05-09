Watch: Jin Se Yeon, Jang Ki Yong, And Lee Soo Hyuk Rehearse Romantic Scenes For “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

The making-of video begins with Jin Se Yeon and Jang Ki Yong playfully rehearsing their scenes. Jang Ki Yong practices throwing out his drink bottle right into a trash can with out trying, and to his shock, he succeeds on the primary attempt.

Jang Ki Yong additionally practices gifting Jin Se Yeon a necklace, however he struggles to take the jewellery out of its field. He asks the director how he ought to easily strategy Jin Se Yeon to assist her placed on the necklace. Shyly, Jang Ki Yong confesses, “I’ve by no means helped somebody placed on a necklace earlier than.”

When he’s requested why he gifted Jung Sa Bin (Jin Se Yeon’s character) the necklace, Jang Ki Yong runs away embarrassed. Jin Se Yeon laughs and says, “I’m glad. All presents are good it doesn’t matter what they’re.” In the meantime, Jang Ki Yong avoids answering the query by replying, “As we speak’s climate is very nice, isn’t it? The necklace? It’s one thing Jong Bum (Jang Ki Yong’s character) treasures.” After lastly answering the query, Jang Ki Yong rapidly runs away once more.

In one other behind-the-scenes look, Lee Soo Hyuk practices placing on the perspective of somebody who’s “tsundere” (outwardly chilly however truly heat and caring) in direction of Jin Se Yeon. Whereas rehearsing the scene by which he pulls Jin Se Yeon out of the rain, Lee Soo Hyuk says, “It’s as a result of my ebook is extra vital. My ebook ‘Resurrection’ will get moist!”

Ultimately, Lee Soo Hyuk asks with doubt, “Isn’t he being an excessive amount of of a foul man?” The director replies, “He’s a foul man,” inflicting Lee Soo Hyuk to protest and argue the distinction between being “tsundere” and being imply. Nonetheless, he acts sweetly in direction of Jin Se Yeon by pushing the heater nearer to her to counter the chilly climate. Lastly, the 2 wrap up their filming with a romantic kiss scene.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Born Once more” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch the newest episode beneath:

